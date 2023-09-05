Here are 19 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Chipotle, LULU and Airbnb

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Sept. 5, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Airbnb (ABNB) and Boston Properties (BXP) both added to the S&P 500. Replaced Lincoln National (LNC) and Newell Brands (NWL). ABNB jumps 5.5%. JPMorgan raises price target on BXP to $66 per share from $62 but keeps underweight (sell) rating. The revisions will keep going higher here.
- Keefe Bruyette raises price target on Toll Brothers (TOL) to $101 per share from $94. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. The analysts cite higher deliveries and gross margins.
- Classic Bernstein. Growth is slowing but the analysts take Lululemon (LULU) to market perform from underperform (hold from sell). Sees flat to steady numbers. Worthless note with a worthless price target bump to $366 per share from $328.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): Baird sees pricing actions likely to support 2024 outlook. Favorable risk/reward, according to the analysts. Gets Baird's "Bullish Fresh Pick" designation.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) lowered to $60 from $70 at Barclays after the company cut guidance.
- Cameco (CCJ) catches two downgrades, one upgrade.
- Paychex (PAYX) initiated at RBC Capital with a sector perform.
- Mizuho takes Consolidated Edison (ED) price target down to $88 from $95.
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ) upgrade to buy from hold at Cowen.
- Centene (CNC) upgraded to hold from sell at BofA.
- Lamb Weston (LW) upgraded to buy from hold at Goldman Sachs, sees attractive entry point.
- Stryker (SYK) buy to hold at BofA, top stock for 2024. New product launches coming.
- RBC Capital upgrades American Express (AXP) to buy … balanced longer term ...
- Lowe's (LOW) upgraded to buy at Bernstein, margin expansion and pro momentum will exceed consensus.
- AllianceBernstein (AB) upgraded to buy at BofA, raising EPS forecast 60%
- Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) expects earnings hit of up to $500 million as strikes continue.
- SoFi (SOFI) to underwrite IPO for Instacart.
- MongoDB (MDB) price target raised to $450 from $410 ... one of few elite companies in next compute cycle.
