Proud Boys ex-leader Enrique Tarrio set to be sentenced for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, attends a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, Florida on July 16, 2021.

The former leader of the far-right group Proud Boys is set to be sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of seditious conspiracy to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio — a sentence that, if delivered, would put him behind bars for far longer than any other person charged in connection with the Capitol riot made up of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Tarrio's sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Judge Timothy Kelly last week delivered lower sentences than what prosecutors requested for Tarrio's co-defendants, three of whom were also convicted of seditious conspiracy.

But they hardly got off scot-free. Ethan Nordean, who led the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, on Friday was sentenced to 18 years in prison, tying him with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for the longest Jan. 6-related sentence yet.