Apple and Arm sign deal for chip technology that goes beyond 2040

Components manufactured by Arm sit inside a demonstration ARMmbed parking meter on display on the second day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb. 28, 2017.

Apple has struck a deal with Arm through 2040 and "beyond," Arm said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.

The news indicates that Apple has secured access to a core piece of intellectual property, the Arm architecture, used in its iPhone and Mac chips, for the foreseeable future.

Arm, owned by SoftBank, is set to debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the coming weeks at a total valuation that could be as high as $52 billion, which would be the biggest technology initial public offering this year.

For Arm, its note about the Apple deal indicates that at least one of its most important partners will continue to use the company's technology for years, quelling some fears that the change in Arm's corporate structure could prompt some of its customers into looking for technological alternatives.

"Further, we have entered into a new long-term agreement with Apple that extends beyond 2040, continuing our longstanding relationship of collaboration with Apple and Apple's access to the Arm architecture," Arm said in its updated SEC filing.

Arm's architecture is used in nearly every smartphone chip, including Apple's A-series for iPhones. Arm's instruction set outlines how a central processor works at its most basic level, such as how to do arithmetic or access computer memory. Switching large software projects to other instruction sets is expensive, difficult and time consuming.

Arm, originally founded in 1990, started growing fiercely after the iPhone came out in 2007 and smartphone makers needed chips that were geared for low-power usage, especially compared with the x86 architecture used in PC and server chips by Intel and AMD.