Apple falls on report that China restricted iPhone use for its government officials. Here's what the pros say

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Apple from investors and analysts. The pros discussed Apple after The Wall Street Journal reported that China banned the use of foreign-branded devices, including iPhones, for government officials at work. Additionally, Apple faces pressure as the European Commission designated it and five other major tech companies as "gatekeepers" under the EU's Digital Markets Act . CFRA reiterated the iPhone maker as a buy Wednesday and is bullish ahead of the company's upcoming product event . Apple's stock fell 3.6% Wednesday and is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.