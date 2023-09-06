Evergrande soars over 70% leading Chinese property stocks higher after Country Garden avoids default

NANJING, CHINA - AUGUST 18, 2023 - Aerial photo shows a residential area of Evergrande in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, Aug 18, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande jumped over 70% on Wednesday, leading gains on the Hang Seng Index .

The real estate sector was the top gainer on the HSI, but the overall index was still in negative territory, dragged by health-care and industrial stocks.



Other stocks like Country Garden Holdings and Logan Group also surged, gaining 23% and 26% respectively, while the Hang Seng Mainland Property Index was up about 4%.

The gains come after Country Garden reportedly managed to pay $22.5 million in bond coupon payments on Tuesday, narrowing avoiding default. The bond payments were originally due in August, but Country Garden submitted the payments hours before a 30-day grace period expired.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.