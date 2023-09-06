Cramer's Lightning Round: Restaurant Brands is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Digital Realty's year-to-date stock performance.

Digital Realty : "Every good trend at DLR, I happen to like them very much."

Restaurant Brands : "That stock is a buy, buy, buy!"

Restaurant Brands : "That stock is a buy, buy, buy!"

Talos Energy : "I's ok, it's not a great oil. I actually like, um, Pioneer, PXD."

Talos Energy : "I's ok, it's not a great oil. I actually like, um, Pioneer, PXD."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon IONQ's year-to-date stock performance.

IONQ : "Everyone loves this thing. You know why they love it? Because of quantum computer. do they actualy love quantum compters? Do they look if the company's losing money? I'm going to say no."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Dynavax's year-to-date stock performance.

Dynavax : "I have liked this thing for so long...Nobody listens to me because I like any immune system situation that's finally starting to get its due."

