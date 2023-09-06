Cramer's Lightning Round: Restaurant Brands is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Digital Realty: "Every good trend at DLR, I happen to like them very much."
Restaurant Brands: "That stock is a buy, buy, buy!"
Talos Energy: "I's ok, it's not a great oil. I actually like, um, Pioneer, PXD."
IONQ: "Everyone loves this thing. You know why they love it? Because of quantum computer. do they actualy love quantum compters? Do they look if the company's losing money? I'm going to say no."
Dynavax: "I have liked this thing for so long...Nobody listens to me because I like any immune system situation that's finally starting to get its due."
