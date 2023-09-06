Here are the 14 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Oracle, Roku and Southwest

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 6, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins thinks further interest rate hikes could be warranted. In prepared remarks for a speech, she said the Fed is "well positioned to proceed cautiously in this uncertain economic environment." Those sentiments mesh with recent statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Gov. Christopher Waller.

Earnings preview for Club name Oracle

I like the Zscaler Gitlab Microsoft CrowdStrike ServiceNow Salesforce

Big takeaways from my Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo interview: You will see more travel tourism coming back. It's one-tenth of what it was. Good for no one. I did not hear a resounding endorsement of the 27.5% tariffs on Chinese EVs. Could be a problem.

Roku

Mortgage applications decreased 2.9 percent from one week earlier. Worrisome?

Leerink says online ad accelerating. Now 10% off accelerated 5% posted in second quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UBS downgrades "sainted" Block Toast

Morgan Stanley goes equal weight from underweight (hold from sell) on First Solar

AeroVironment

Southwest Airlines