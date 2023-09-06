Here are the most overbought and oversold major global stocks, including tech and banking names

It's certainly been a volatile time for markets. A rough August ended with a bounce on Wall Street last week, although stocks finished Tuesday in the red . Global stocks, too, were bumpy last month: The MSCI World index fell in the middle of the month before paring some losses toward the end. The relative strength index (RSI), which measures the magnitude and speed of price moves, can be used by investors to determine if shares are overbought or oversold. A stock with a 14-day RSI below 30 is considered oversold — implying that it could be a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, stocks with a 14-day RSI higher than 70 are likely overbought — and may be due for a pullback. CNBC Pro screened the MSCI World index for major global stocks that are among the most overbought and oversold, based on their 14-day RSI. These stocks also have a market value of more than $10 billion. Oversold names These names are among the most oversold global stocks, spanning health care, autos and banking. The most oversold name on the list was Dutch payments company Adyen , with a RSI of 5.3 and a buy rating below 50%. Global automakers on the list include Volkswagen and BMW , with a RSI of 13.8 and 25.5 respectively. Health care names include CVS Health , Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group . Southeast Asian tech giant Sea got among the highest potential upside from analysts covering the stock, at 78.5%, with a 53% buy rating. Overbought names These names are among the most oversold global stocks, including some in the tech sector. They include Japan's SoftBank, IBM , Dell and Cisco . The most overbought name on the list was U.S. stock Horizon Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical firm. It has a RSI of 96.5. Chinese EV maker BYD has among the highest buy rating on the list, at 86.4%.