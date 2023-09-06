CNBC Investing Club

Here's our second-quarter earnings report card for 34 stocks in the portfolio

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, California, Oct. 21, 2019.
What slowdown? Worries about corporate profits were misplaced yet again this quarter, as a whopping 79% of the S&P 500 reported an upside earnings surprise and 64% had better-than-expected sales, according to FactSet.