Jim Cramer says Roku getting serious about turning a profit is good news for the stock

A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, September 28, 2017.

Roku 's (ROKU) latest cost-cutting measures should attract additional investors to the streaming-device maker's stock, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Investors had been "reluctant to buy Roku because they were losing money hand over first, and they didn't make the same so-called pivot" toward profitability as other technology firms, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

But, in a securities filing Wednesday, Roku said it was laying off about 10% of its workforce, consolidating office space and removing some existing content from its own streaming service. The company said it will book restructuring and impairment charges related to these moves. The majority of those charges will occur in its ongoing fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Roku surged more than 7% on Wednesday, to over $90 each. While the stock has more than doubled so far in 2023, it remains well below its all-time highs of nearly $480 per share, which was reached in July 2021 amid the Covid pandemic.