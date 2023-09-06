Qualcomm CEO says AI may breathe new life into smartphones: 'It could create a new upgrade cycle'

Qualcomm Inc. President and CEO Cristiano Amon speaks during the company's press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, is being held in person from January 5-7, with some companies deciding to participate virtually only or canceling their attendance due to concerns over the major surge in COVID-19 cases.

The CEO of U.S. chip giant Qualcomm thinks artificial intelligence could give the smartphone market a fresh lease on life.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Tuesday, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said he sees significant opportunity in AI ahead, and that the company's upcoming Snapdragon Summit in October could lead to major developments in mobile technology.

"The [Snapdragon] Summit is going to be around incredible use cases that we're seeing from our OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and phones and ... could create a new upgrade cycle for phones."

"We we don't know the timing, but it's definitely happening," Amon said.

Smartphone sales have depreciated this year as consumers have gotten a lot more cost-conscious.

Many are opting not to upgrade their devices, as they see little difference in the phones of today versus older models in the market with already sophisticated cameras and processors.

In 2022, global smartphone sales tumbled 11.3% year-over-year to 1.21 billion, the lowest level since 2013, according to data from market research firm IDC.