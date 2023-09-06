Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

GameStop — The video game retailer surged 5% after posting an increase in sales for its latest quarter. GameStop reported revenue of $1.164 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.136 billion in the year-ago period.

American Eagle Outfitters — Stock in the clothing retailer slipped 2.6% after American Eagle reported second-quarter results. Revenue came in at $1.2 billion, meeting Wall Street estimates, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. American Eagle's earnings beat expectations, coming in at 25 cents per share, while analysts called for 16 cents per share.

C3.ai — Shares slipped as much as nearly 6% in extended trading after C3.ai forecast a larger-than-expected operating loss for the fiscal second quarter. The company is calling for an operating loss of $27 million to $40 million, while analysts polled by StreetAccount anticipated a loss of $20.5 million. For the latest quarter, C3.ai posted a loss of 9 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $72.4 million, while analysts called for a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $71.6 million, according to LSEG.

ChargePoint Holdings — ChargePoint stock slipped 10% after the company reported a fiscal second-quarter revenue miss. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure company noted $150 million in revenue while analysts polled by LSEG forecast $153 million. ChargePoint also said it would cut its global workforce by about 10%.

Verint Systems — The analytics company shed 13% in extended trading after missing on earnings and revenue in its second quarter. Verint posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, while analysts polled by FactSet forecast 57 cents per share. Revenue came in at $210.2 million, falling short of the estimated $57.4 million.

Dutch Bros — The drive-through coffee chain lost more than 5% in after-hours trading after announcing a public offering of $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

— CNBC's Ethan Kraft and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.