DeSantis board asks court to dismiss Disney's counterclaims in contract clash

The board picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Walt Disney World's special tax district asked a state court to dismiss Disney 's bid to recover damages over a breach of contracts counterclaim.

"All of Disney's counterclaims fail as a matter of law," attorneys for the district board wrote in a court filing Wednesday in circuit court in Orange County, Florida.

That's mainly because Disney's contracts are "void as a matter of Florida law and therefore have never had any legal force or existence," the board wrote.

Disney denies that the contracts are void.

The filing came weeks after Disney, the defendant in the state-level case, went on offense and is now seeking damages against the governor's board members.

Disney is embroiled in two lawsuits stemming from its battle with DeSantis that began last year, when the company publicly denounced the controversial classroom bill dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics.

Shortly thereafter, DeSantis, who signed the Republican-backed legislation, targeted the special district that had allowed Disney to effectively self-govern its Orlando-area theme parks for decades. He signed measures changing its name — from Reedy Creek Improvement District to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — and replacing its five-member board of supervisors with his own picks.

Both lawsuits relate to development deals that Disney says it struck to secure its future investments in Florida "amid a climate of escalating retaliation" by the state government.

The DeSantis-backed board members had voted to nullify Disney's contracts after accusing the company of trying to undermine the new board's authority and sneaking the deals through right before the change in leadership took place.