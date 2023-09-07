India's consumer market set to become the world's third largest by 2027, behind the U.S. and China

People check Apple Macbook laptops at the new Apple Inc. store in New Delhi, India on April 20, 2023.

India's consumer market is set to become the world's third largest by 2027 as the number of middle to high-income households rise, according to a report by BMI.

The country currently ranks fifth, but the Fitch Solutions company predicts a 29% increase in real household spending will push India up two spots.

In fact, the report forecast that the growth in India's household spending per capita will outpace that of other developing Asian economies like Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand at 7.8% year-on-year.

"Overall, the gap between total household spending across ASEAN and India will also almost triple," the report said.

BMI estimates India's household spending will exceed $3 trillion as disposable income rises by a compounded 14.6% annually until 2027. By then, a projected 25.8% of Indian households will reach $10,000 in annual disposable income.

"The majority of these households will be located in the economic centres, such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The wealthier households are mainly located in urban areas, making it easy for retailers to target their key target markets," BMI said.