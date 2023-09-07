CNBC Investing Club

Apple lost over $200 billion in market value in two days. Here's where Jim Cramer stands on the stock

A view of Apple Store at Festival Walk shopping mall in Mong Kok District on August 15 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. 
S3studio | Getty Images

The continued sell-off in Apple (AAPL) shares on speculation about a Chinese crackdown on iPhone usage among government workers should not scare investors away from the Big Tech name. 