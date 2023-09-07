Leon Cooperman says the stock market won't have a new high for a long time

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Thursday the stock market could be stagnant for an extended period of time, adding that he's standing by his recession call. "I don't expect we see a new high in the market for a long time," Cooperman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We've had a very bad policy mix, and part of the strength this year has been very simulative fiscal policy and restrictive monetary policy." The chair and CEO of the Omega Family Office continues to believe that either surging oil prices or the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. He didn't specify his estimated timing of the downturn. "I think we're going to wind up with a recession, but it's not here, not now," Cooperman said. "I think the recession will be caused by either QT or the Fed, or the price of oil or the dollar, and right now everything is reasonably well behaved." The S & P 500 has rallied more than 16% this year, powered by Big Tech and stocks tied to artificial intelligence. The large-cap equity benchmark is about 7% below its all-time high reached in January 2022. .SPX 5Y mountain S & P 500 Cooperman said investors came into the year with low equity positioning and negative sentiment, and then were forced to catch up with the rally, driving the market even higher. "I think the strength of the market was very much tied to positioning. People were just very negative and they're just caught up now with the market," he said. "The market has a very speculative tone to it." The longtime investor said individual stocks could still offer value, adding he's buying names that are cheap and have buyback programs in place. "I'm a stock picker," Cooperman said. "There's two criteria I look at: the ability to repurchase stock, and it has to be cheap. ... It's a very strange environment."