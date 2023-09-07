Microsoft and Paige are building the world's largest AI model for detecting cancer

- Microsoft is teaming up with the company Paige to build the world's largest image-based artificial intelligence model for identifying cancer.
Microsoft announced Thursday it is teaming up with digital pathology provider Paige to build the world's largest image-based artificial intelligence model for identifying cancer.
The AI model is training on an unprecedented amount of data that includes billions of images, according to a release. It can identify both common cancers and rare cancers that are notoriously difficult to diagnose, and researchers hope it will eventually help doctors who are struggling to contend with staffing shortages and growing caseloads.
Paige develops digital and AI-powered solutions for pathologists, which are doctors who carry out lab tests on bodily fluids and tissues to make a diagnosis. It's a specialty that often operates behind the scenes, and it's crucial for determining a patient's path forward.
"You don't have cancer until the pathologist says so. That's the critical step in the whole medical edifice," Thomas Fuchs, co-founder and chief scientist at Paige, told CNBC in an interview.
But despite pathologists' essential role in medicine, Fuchs said their workflow has not changed much in the last 150 years. To diagnose cancer, for instance, pathologists usually examine a piece of tissue on a glass slide under a microscope. The method is tried and true, but if pathologists miss something, it can have dire consequences for patients.
As a result, Paige has been working to digitize the pathologists' workflow to improve accuracy and efficiency within the specialty.
The company has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its viewing tool FullFocus, which allows pathologists to examine scanned digital slides on a screen instead of relying on a microscope. Paige also built an AI model that can help pathologists identify breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer when it appears on the screen.
Digital pathology is costly
Paige is the only company that has received FDA approval for pathologists to use its AI as a secondary tool for identifying prostate cancer, and CEO Andy Moye said this is likely in part because of barriers related to storage costs and data collection.
Digitizing a single slide can require over a gigabyte of storage, so the infrastructure and costs associated with large-scale data collection balloon quickly. Fuchs said the storage costs can be inhibiting for smaller health systems, which is why wealthy academic centers have historically been the only organizations that can afford to invest in digital pathology.
Paige spun out of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York in 2017 and has a "fantastic wealth of data," according to Moye, which is why the company was able to build its own AI-powered solutions in the first place. To put the scale in perspective, Paige has 10 times more data than Netflix, including all the shows and movies that exist on the platform.
But in order to expand its operations and build an AI tool that can identify more cancer types, Paige turned to Microsoft for help. Over the past year and a half, Paige has been using Microsoft's cloud storage and supercomputing infrastructure to build an advanced new AI model.
Paige's original AI model used more than 1 billion images from 500,000 pathology slides, but Fuchs said the model the company has built with Microsoft is "orders of magnitude larger than anything out there." The model is training on 4 million slides to identify both common and rare cancers, which can be difficult to diagnose. Paige said it is the largest computer vision model that has ever been announced publicly.
"Until ChatGPT got released, no one really understood how this is going to impact their lives. I would argue this is very similar for cancer patients going forward," Moye said. "This is sort of a groundbreaking, land-on-the-moon kind of moment for cancer care."
