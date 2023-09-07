Microsoft and Paige are building the world's largest AI model for detecting cancer

Doctors working with Paige technology Source: Paige

Microsoft announced Thursday it is teaming up with digital pathology provider Paige to build the world's largest image-based artificial intelligence model for identifying cancer. The AI model is training on an unprecedented amount of data that includes billions of images, according to a release. It can identify both common cancers and rare cancers that are notoriously difficult to diagnose, and researchers hope it will eventually help doctors who are struggling to contend with staffing shortages and growing caseloads. Paige develops digital and AI-powered solutions for pathologists, which are doctors who carry out lab tests on bodily fluids and tissues to make a diagnosis. It's a specialty that often operates behind the scenes, and it's crucial for determining a patient's path forward. "You don't have cancer until the pathologist says so. That's the critical step in the whole medical edifice," Thomas Fuchs, co-founder and chief scientist at Paige, told CNBC in an interview. But despite pathologists' essential role in medicine, Fuchs said their workflow has not changed much in the last 150 years. To diagnose cancer, for instance, pathologists usually examine a piece of tissue on a glass slide under a microscope. The method is tried and true, but if pathologists miss something, it can have dire consequences for patients. As a result, Paige has been working to digitize the pathologists' workflow to improve accuracy and efficiency within the specialty.

The company has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its viewing tool FullFocus, which allows pathologists to examine scanned digital slides on a screen instead of relying on a microscope. Paige also built an AI model that can help pathologists identify breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer when it appears on the screen.

Digital pathology is costly