Asia markets fall as Japan economy grows less than expected; Hong Kong may pause trade
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were all lower on Friday as Japan released revised second quarter gross domestic product figures.
Japan's Nikkei 225 extended losses from Wednesday, falling 0.8%, while the Topix was down 0.5%.
Japan's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, a smaller growth than the 6% seen in the preliminary estimates and lower than the 5.5% expected in a Reuters poll.
Hong Kong markets may see limited trading today after the city's observatory issued a "black rainstorm" warning.
Under Hong Kong Exchange guidelines, the morning session has been cancelled, as the signal is still in force after 9 a.m., and if it extends beyond 12 p.m., there will no trading for the day.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.34%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.18%.
Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth session Thursday as concerns resurfaced over the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy path, and whether policymakers will enact another hike this year.
The tech-heavy index sold off 0.89%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.32%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.17%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Brain Evans contributed to this report
Japan economy grows less than expected in second quarter
Japan's second quarter gross domestic product expanded less then expected, with the economy growing 4.8% on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis.
This was lower than the 6% announced in the preliminary release in August, and below the 5.5% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, second quarter GDP climbed by 1.2%, compared to the 1.5% rise seen in the preliminary basis and slightly lower than the 1.3% expected by the Reuters poll.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Amala Balakrishner
Former Fed official Bullard says more rate hikes possible
The likelihood that inflation numbers are going to remain stubbornly high for a while could mean more interest rate increases, former St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday.
In a CNBC interview, the the current dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University raised the prospect of more policy tightening as core inflation is stuck around 4%.
"That's raising the risk that the Fed will have to follow through on its promise rate increase sometime in the next couple of meetings, and there's some risk that they'd have to go a little bit higher even from there," Bullard told CNBC's Steve Liesman.
Inflation numbers "have got to come down into the 3% range, and eventually the 2% range, and if that is not happening and they hang up too high, the Fed may have to do more," he said.
—Jeff Cox
Dollar on pace for 8th straight weekly gain for first time since 2015
Maybe the strong dollar is another September headwind for the stock market.
The dollar index Thursday is on pace for its fifth straight daily advance, near a six-month high, and headed for an eighth straight weekly gain — the latter for the first time since February 2015. The index measures the dollar against six leading currencies, but mostly the euro and the Japanese yen.
The onshore Chinese yuan (which isn't in the index) is at its weakest since Dec. 2007, while the euro and the British pound (in the index) are at three-month lows.
While the strong dollar helps American tourists in Paris, the problem for stocks is that it raises the cost of U.S. exports, damaging U.S. competiveness, and diminishes the value of profits earned outside the U.S. when translated back into greenbacks.
— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla
Technology stocks weigh down S&P 500, Nasdaq
A slew of popular technology and semiconductor stocks dropped during Thursday's session, pressuring the S&P 500's information technology sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
The information technology sector slumped 2.1% during early morning trading, dragged down by Apple, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, last down more than 3% each.
Seagate Technology, Skyworks Solutions plunged 9.2% and 7.3%, respectively. Qorvo, Qualcomm and Applied Materials dropped more than 5%.
— Samantha Subin
Apple falls after report that China plans to ban iPhones in state-backed companies
Apple shares fell more than 2% after Bloomberg News reported China is planning to extend a ban on iPhone use to state-owned corporations. A day earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported the China was moving to prohibit iPhone usage in government agencies.
— Fred Imbert