Asia markets fall as Japan economy grows less than expected; Hong Kong may pause trade

Japan ,Tokyo City skyline, Tokyo Tower. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Prisma By Dukas | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were all lower on Friday as Japan released revised second quarter gross domestic product figures. Japan's Nikkei 225 extended losses from Wednesday, falling 0.8%, while the Topix was down 0.5%. Japan's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, a smaller growth than the 6% seen in the preliminary estimates and lower than the 5.5% expected in a Reuters poll.

Hong Kong markets may see limited trading today after the city's observatory issued a "black rainstorm" warning. Under Hong Kong Exchange guidelines, the morning session has been cancelled, as the signal is still in force after 9 a.m., and if it extends beyond 12 p.m., there will no trading for the day. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.34%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.18%.



