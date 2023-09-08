Goldman Sachs shares rise Friday as CEO addresses investor concerns. Here's what the pros say

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Goldman Sachs from investors and analysts. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the investment bank after CEO David Solomon addressed Wall Street's concerns about his company in an interview with CNBC . He responded to recent negative news reports on his leadership style at the firm. Goldman's CEO also said he remains optimistic for capital market performance with a slew of tech initial public offerings looming. The stock ended Friday with a 1.1% gain, but it's down more than 5% for the year.