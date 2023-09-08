An overnight locksmith can cost $400. Here's how much you might have to fork over for other emergencies

In this article AVD Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Bluecinema

watch now

Furthermore, 32% of adults could not have covered an emergency $400 expense completely with cash in 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. Their most common approach, instead, was to put the emergency expense on a credit card and pay it over time.



"It's certainly common now, and a lot of people sometimes feel like they don't know where to start," said financial advisor Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners and a member of the CNBC FA Council. Here are other common emergency calls with their average costs:

1. Car trouble

A tow truck recovers the vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Feb. 23, 2021, after a rollover accident. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Locksmiths can also help if you left your car keys inside your vehicle. However, service costs, again, depend on the distance a locksmith travels, time of day, and the type of lock and effort needed. On average, unlocking the door can run from $70 up to $150 nationwide, while rekeying the car door can balloon to as much as $600, J.D. Power found. Meanwhile, if your car breaks down or you get into an accident, you may need to call a tow truck.



The average cost of getting your car towed is $109, according to J.D. Power. Yet, several factors impact the price, such as your location and how far you need to go; you could pay up to $600 to go as far as 100 miles.

2. Medical emergencies

Marje Cannon | E+ | Getty Images

Serious health-related events — like a critical illness, infection or accident — may mean you need to either dial an emergency number or run to the nearest hospital ER or urgent-care facility.



The chances of first responders taking you to a medical center where physicians who are covered by your exact health insurance provider work are low to none. On average, urgent-care visits cost up to $200, while hospital emergency room visits can cost as much $1,300, according to American Family Care.

3. Household repairs

JGI/Tom Grill | Tetra images | Getty Images

Last year, homeowners spent an average of $1,953 on home emergency spending, according to home services website Angi. Emergency spending had the largest increase in 2021 due to natural disasters in Texas, California and New York; 40% of respondents were impacted by extreme weather events, Angi found. Some of the most common emergency household repairs including fixing bursting, freezing or leaking pipes; leaks from the roof; overflowing toilets; gas leaks; electrical hazards; termite or mice infestations; and mold growth, according to home management platform Thumbtack.

Consider alternate financial safety nets

"Everybody should try to have an emergency fund set aside," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, and also a CNBC FA Council member. "If they don't have an emergency fund set aside, it's important to know where to get cash if you need it."



To better protect yourself from incurring such high emergency costs, consider these alternate financial safety nets:



1. Use credit cards wisely: You really need to see credit cards as a last resort, said Sun. If you do use your credit card, make sure you prioritize paying off the balance in full by the end of the month, she added. Otherwise, high-level interest rates can inflate the amount owed quickly. "Use your credit card as a 30-day bridge, but commit to paying that off," she said.



2. Set up a home equity line of credit: A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a loan secured by your house's equity. It can work as an emergency line of credit, as well, said Sun. Applying for a HELOC is similar to taking out a mortgage for a house, added McClanahan. "You can open a HELOC and not use it until a disaster happens," she said. HELOCs interest rates are generally lower than credit card interest rates. McClanahan noted. "Depending on the bank, your interest rate can be from 8% to 10%, versus 20% to 30% on a credit card," she said. However, they tend to be variable interest rates, so you don't want to use it if you don't have to, McClanahan said.