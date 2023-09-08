Where to stay in India? Here are 8 former palaces that are now hotels

The Maharajas of India's past built magnificent palaces as a symbol of their power.

But in 1971, India abolished "privy purses," or governmental payments made to these rulers. Several of them transformed their vast estates into heritage hotels, or leased them to renowned hotel chains which carefully restored them to their former glory.

From the eastern state of Odisha to Rajasthan in the north, here are eight regal retreats where travelers can live like kings and queens.