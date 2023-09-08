Where to stay in India? Here are 8 former palaces that are now hotels
The Maharajas of India's past built magnificent palaces as a symbol of their power.
But in 1971, India abolished "privy purses," or governmental payments made to these rulers. Several of them transformed their vast estates into heritage hotels, or leased them to renowned hotel chains which carefully restored them to their former glory.
From the eastern state of Odisha to Rajasthan in the north, here are eight regal retreats where travelers can live like kings and queens.
1. Jehan Numa Palace — Bhopal
Visitors can step back in time at Jehan Numa Palace in Bhopal, which has a neoclassical style and a 19th-century exterior.
This pristine white building was built by General Obaidullah Khan, son of the last ruling Begum of Bhopal, and transformed into a 100-room hotel by his grandsons in the 1980s. The hotel contains salvaged original artifacts and Raj-era photos as well as modern luxuries, such as a palm-lined pool and Chakra spa services.
Its palatial charm lingers among the racehorses that gallop around the track encircling the hotel. Travelers can dine on Italian and Mediterranean cuisine here, but Indophiles opt for the hotel's legendary Bhopali fare prepared from secret palace recipes in a restaurant named Under the Mango Tree.
2. Haveli Dharampura — Delhi
Once a nobleman's home, the 19th-century Haveli Dharampura was meticulously restored over six years under the leadership of the prominent politica