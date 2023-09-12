Taiwan chip giant TSMC to invest up to $100 million in Arm IPO

TSMC is the top producer of the world's most advanced processors, including the chips found in the latest iPhones, iPads and Macs.

TSMC , the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its approved an investment in Arm of up to $100 million when the British semiconductor designer goes public.

Arm's initial public offering is slated for this week in the U.S. with shares being priced between $47 and $51. This would generate nearly $5 billion in fresh funds for the company and value it at over $50 billion.

In its prospectus, Arm said that technology companies including Nvidia , Apple , TSMC and others were interested in purchasing up to $735 million worth of shares in the IPO, though none of the companies had made a decision.

TSMC said it has now approved an investment in Arm of an amount not exceeding $100 million based on its final share price at IPO.

Arm, which is owned by Japanese giant Softbank, has not set its final share price.