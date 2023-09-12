Decongestant found in many cold, allergy medicines doesn’t actually work, FDA advisors say

A combination package of Procter & Gamble Co. DayQuil Severe and NyQuil Severe brand cold and flu medicine is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

The main ingredient used in many popular over-the-counter cold and allergy medications doesn't actually work to get rid of nasal congestion, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration declared Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, 16 advisors said oral versions of phenylephrine – a nasal decongestant found in versions of drugs like Nyquil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex – aren't effective at relieving a stuffy nose.

The FDA typically follows the advice of its advisory committees but it is not required to do so. The agency could potentially move to begin a process that removes phenylephrine from the market, which would force manufacturers to pull widely used cough and cold medications from store shelves and reformulate those products.

That could affect Procter & Gamble , the manufacturer of all versions of Nyquil, and the Johnson & Johnson spinoff Kenvue , which manufactures Tylenol and Benadryl products. Drugs with phenylephrine generated $1.8 billion in sales last year, according to data presented Monday by FDA staff.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, a trade organization representing manufacturers and distributors of OTC drugs, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the advisory panel's vote.