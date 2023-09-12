SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,' Lazard banker warns

Vikram Nidamaluri, Managing Director of Telecom, Media, and Entertainment at Lazard, speaks during a panel at the World Satellite Business Week conference on Sept. 11, 2023.

PARIS – A Lazard investment banker sounded the alarm about the dominance of Elon Musk's SpaceX in the rocket launch market, as the industry waits for U.S. competitors to begin flying new vehicles.

"I think it's a huge concern," Vikram Nidamaluri, managing director of telecom, media, and entertainment at Lazard, said during a panel at the World Satellite Business Week conference on Monday.

"Having such a dominant launch provider is probably not healthy just in general for the commercial prospects of the industry," Nidamaluri added. "No one wants a monopoly choking out one point of the value chain. There are obviously other players that are ramping up capacity but I think the timeline hasn't moved forward rapidly enough."

Nidamaluri echoed concerns about a rocket launch monopoly raised by others in the space industry this year. Rocket launches are a potential bottleneck in the process of flying valuable satellites, spacecraft, and astronauts in orbit. Several other U.S. companies are working to launch competitors to SpaceX's workhorse Falcon rockets, but delays mean American rivals are struggling to field next-generation operational rockets.

A few days ago, SpaceX launched its 63rd mission of 2023 – and the company has already topped last year's record of 61 missions while flying at a blistering average of a launch every four days. Beyond the U.S. rocket market, SpaceX leads the world in both launches and spacecraft mass delivered to orbit each quarter. The company alone keeps the U.S. ahead of China, the next closest geopolitical competitor, in satellite and astronaut launches.