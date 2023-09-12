Elizabeth Warren calls for an investigation into Musk and Starlink in Ukraine after biography claim

WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a probe Tuesday following a claim that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk curbed a Ukrainian military operation aimed at Russia's Black Sea fleet last year by limiting access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, a report said.

"Congress needs to investigate what's happened here, and whether we have adequate tools to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire," Warren, D-Mass., said Monday, according to Bloomberg.

CNBC has reached out to Warren's office to confirm the statement.

The call for an investigation stems from an excerpt released last week from biographer Walter Isaacson's book titled "Elon Musk," in which the author details how a Ukrainian drone sneak attack on the Russian fleet was disrupted by a disconnect from Starlink. The book was released on Tuesday.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Isaacson further elaborated on the excerpt from the biography that triggered alarm bells in Washington, among NATO allies and the Ukrainian capital.

Isaacson said developing a military-grade version of Starlink will help resolve concerns expressed by Tesla and Musk regarding the satellite networks' use in combat.