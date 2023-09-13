Crab dumplings, soup and sorbet: Putin and Kim dine on delicacies after two-hour meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region on Sept. 13, 2023.

There's nothing like a high-stakes, globally-watched meeting of geopolitical heavyweights to whet the appetite, especially in the case of Russian President Vladimir Putin's face-to-face talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Following their two-hour talks on Wednesday at a space rocket launch center in Russia's far east, the leaders are dining together, with a smorgasbord of local delicacies reportedly on the menu.

Putin and Kim are being offered a menu that begins with a salad of duck, fig and nectarine followed by Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab — and then a White Amur fish soup and

a sorbet from sea buckthorn, according to a Kremlin reporter cited by Reuters.

The main course offers the leaders a choice of sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes or an entrecote of marbled beef with grilled vegetables. For dessert, red bilberries from the taiga (Russia's vast forested Siberia region) with pine nuts and condensed milk is on the menu.

White and red wines from the Divnomorskoe Manor from southern Russia will also be offered.

Before proposing a toast to Putin's health ahead of the meal, Kim reportedly said that he was confident Russia would win in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim said via a translator before raising a glass of wine, Reuters reported.

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," Kim added.