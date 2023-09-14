Last month was the hottest August ever recorded, as year of climate extremes continues

Palestinian Mustafa Abdo, 75-years old, repairs a fan at his shop amid a heat wave at Shati refugee camp. Abdo has been working in the maintenance of electrical appliances for more than 30 years, until now.

Multiple heat records have been shattered this summer.

Last month was the hottest August ever recorded, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration records stretching back 174 years. The three-month period from June to August was also the hottest ever, the NOAA said on Thursday, and encompassed the hottest meteorological winter ever for the Southern Hemisphere.

Global sea surface temperatures were the highest for any August on record, and it was the fifth month in a row where global ocean sea surface temperatures set new highs for each respective month.

The sea surface temperature anomaly, or measurement of the departure from a long-term average, for August 2023 was also the largest anomaly on record.