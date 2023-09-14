F1 in Singapore: McLaren's Lando Norris says track is 'tough' but eyes top spot this weekend

Formula One is a demanding sport, and even more so at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The city state's street circuit has long been considered one of the hardest tracks to race on in the F1 calendar, being a street circuit and having one of the hottest climates during the night race.

However, McLaren driver Lando Norris is confident of his prospects in the Lion City, after a slew of upgrades to the team's MCL60 car resulted in vastly improved results in the second half of the season.

McLaren's upgrade package was implemented across the races in Austria, Britain and Hungary.

As the updates were being rolled out, he took two straight second position finishes in Austria and Great Britain, and a fourth in Hungary — picking up 48 points in three races, compared to just 12 points in the first eight races of the season.