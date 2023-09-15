Oil just hit its highest level of the year — and some analysts expect a return to $100 before 2024

In an aerial view, oil storage tanks are shown at the Enterprise Sealy Station on August 28, 2023 in Sealy, Texas.

Oil prices climbed to their highest level of the year this week, extending a rally that has put a return to $100 a barrel sharply into focus.

Indeed, some analysts believe crude prices could hit this milestone before year-end.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $93.90 a barrel on Friday morning in London, around 0.2% higher. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures , meanwhile, stood at $90.41, almost 0.3% higher for the session.

Both Brent and WTI settled at their highest respective levels of the year on Thursday. The oil contracts are sharply higher month-to-date and remain firmly on track to notch their third consecutive positive week.

The price rally comes amid growing expectations of tighter supply after Saudi Arabia and Russia moved to draw down global inventories and extend their oil output cuts through to the end of the year.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said on Sept. 5 that it would extend its 1 million barrel per day production cut through to year-end, with non-OPEC leader Russia pledging to reduce oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day until the end of the year. Both countries have said they will review their voluntary cuts on a monthly basis.

Analysts at Bank of America have indicated they now believe oil prices could soon spike beyond triple digits.

"Should OPEC+ maintain the ongoing supply cuts through year-end against Asia's positive demand backdrop, we now believe Brent prices could spike past $100/bbl before 2024," analysts led by Francisco Blanch said Tuesday in a research note.