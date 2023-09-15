Leaders in Southeast Asia say they want to be friends with both the U.S. and China

U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022.

SINGAPORE — The U.S. and China have been in a political tussle for years now — but other countries shouldn't have to choose one over the other, Asian leaders said at the Milken Summit this week.

"All the countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, are friends with both China and the US. We have close links with both countries and we want to maintain those links," said Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In the past, "countries didn't have to be friends to do business with one another. In fact, we promoted interdependence as a way for peace and stability. But that consensus is over," Wong said Wednesday at the 10th Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

"We reject dominance by any single power. We avoid exclusive commitments with any single party. We just want to be friends with everyone," Wong added.

His views were shared by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"This idea where you have to be either with China or the United States? No … I would want Malaysia to be closer to the United States, as much as we are very close to China," Anwar said, who spoke in a fireside chat at the summit.

"We, as ASEAN, have a role to play in engaging both U.S. and China, and we appeal to them to reduce tensions."