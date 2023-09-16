Take a look at the powerful and easy-to-drive $2.1 million Rimac Nevera electric hypercar

MALIBU, California – The most amazing thing about the $2.1 million Rimac Nevera is how easy it is to just get in and drive.

The Nevera is an electric hypercar from Croatia. It sits low — very low — to the ground, and at first glance it looks like the simple act of getting into it could be complicated. But the doors, which lift up and out sort of like a Lamborghini's, cut into the roof just enough to ensure that I don't bump my head as I drop myself into the driver's seat.

Getting underway does take a little bit of learning. Gears are shifted with a big knob to the left of the steering wheel, the power seat's adjustments are hidden in a touchscreen, and switches for the turn signals and headlights are mounted directly on the steering wheel. But once you've got that down, it's simple to operate.

The whole car is like that — simple to operate — its 1,914 horsepower notwithstanding.

One of the first things I noticed as we got underway is that it's easy to see out of the Nevera. That's not a given with cars like this. For example, in Ferraris and Lamborghinis and other low-slung highway rockets, it's often a challenge to see what's behind you. But while the Nevera is definitely low slung, there's just enough of a rear window to make it easy to drive in highway traffic. Good side mirrors certainly help with that.

There's also just enough mechanical noise to remind you that you're in a hypercar. There may not be an engine, but there are four electric motors and they make mellifluous mechanical sounds as the car moves down the road. Not so loud that I couldn't converse with my passenger, Rimac's Ryan Lanteigne, in a reasonable talking voice. It is just loud enough to remind us that we're driving in something special.

And the Nevera is very special indeed — as it should be for its just over $2 million asking price. You'll see why in the video.