Ray Dalio warns of 'great disruptions,' shares top tips for new investors

Ray Dalio speaks during the 2023 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at Pier 60 on June 12, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. billionaire Ray Dalio says new investors should have a diversified portfolio as economic and geopolitical headwinds persist.

"I would like to have diversification, because what I don't know is going to be much greater than what I do know," said Dalio, founder of one of the world's largest hedge funds, Bridgewater Associates.

"Diversification can reduce your risk without reducing them sharply, if you know how to do it well," he said at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore last week.

"Pay attention to the implications of the great disruptions that are going to take place because the world will be radically different in five years. And it's going to become radically different year by year," he explained.