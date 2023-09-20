China exports zero germanium and gallium in August as national security curbs bite

China did not export any germanium and gallium products in August, after export curbs kicked into effect at the start of that month for these two chipmaking metals.

Customs data on Wednesday showed that China exported zero germanium product last month, down from 8.63 metric tons in July, Reuters reported.

July germanium exports were more than double that of June's, as purchases spiked ahead of the effective date for the curbs that are part of China's escalating war with the U.S. and its allies over access to strategic technology.

There were also no exports of gallium products in August, compared to the 5.15 tons exported in July, customs data showed.

Germanium and gallium are not found naturally, and are by-products of the refineries of other metals.