Donald Trump Jr.'s social media account on X is hacked, false tweets posted

Donald Trump Jr. speaks on a phone during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 2, 2023.

One of Donald Trump Jr.'s social media accounts was hacked Wednesday and began sending out false tweets, his political advisor said.

One of the posts from the X account of Trump Jr. falsely said his father, former President Donald Trump, had died, and that the younger Trump now was running for president. X formerly was known as Twitter.

Another tweet that blasted President Joe Biden contained profanity and a racial slur.

The posts appeared to have been taken down later.

"Don's account has been hacked," Trump Jr.'s advisor Andrew Surabian wrote in an X post of his own.

The elder Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest. Trump Jr., with his brother Eric Trump, runs the family's company, the Trump Organization.