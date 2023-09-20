Politics

Donald Trump Jr.'s social media account on X is hacked, false tweets posted

Brian Schwartz@schwartzbCNBC
Key Points
  • Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, appeared to make multiple strange posts on his account on Twitter, now known as X.
  • Andrew Surabian, his close advisor, posted on X that "Don's account has been hacked."
Donald Trump Jr. speaks on a phone during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 2, 2023.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

One of Donald Trump Jr.'s social media accounts was hacked Wednesday and began sending out false tweets, his political advisor said.

One of the posts from the X account of Trump Jr. falsely said his father, former President Donald Trump, had died, and that the younger Trump now was running for president. X formerly was known as Twitter.

Another tweet that blasted President Joe Biden contained profanity and a racial slur.

The posts appeared to have been taken down later.

"Don's account has been hacked," Trump Jr.'s advisor Andrew Surabian wrote in an X post of his own.

The elder Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest. Trump Jr., with his brother Eric Trump, runs the family's company, the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump Jr.'s X account appears to be hacked on Sept. 20, 2023.
Source: X

The hack comes as X is continuing to face issues following its purchase last year by Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate found that X Corp. failed to act on 99% of hate posted by Twitter Blue subscribers and questioned whether the social media platform's algorithm boosts "toxic tweets."

X has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit research group.

Musk recently announced that X will be "moving to having a small, monthly payment for use of the X system."