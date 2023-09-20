Oil markets' decades-long dependence on China could be ending

China's demand for oil could peak by the end of the decade — and with its economic recovery still in limbo, can global oil markets continue to rely on China?

"For 20 years, the oil market is dependent on China, China, China, supporting the markets. The story is coming to an end," said Facts Global Energy's Chairman Fereidun Fesharaki at a recent energy conference.

He predicted that China's demand for oil will peak in the next three to five years.

"In the global [oil] markets, we have to look at countries like India, or other empires to create the resilience on the demand side," Fesharaki added.

Similarly, Wood Mackenzie expects China's oil demand to peak by 2027, after which an extended fall in demand for crude will follow.

"China's oil demand peaks by 2027 and thereafter [will turn] to a long-term decline as the country actively pursues energy transition … and as the general economic growth slows down in the longer term," Shiqing Xia, oil and chemicals consultant at Wood Mackenzie, told CNBC.