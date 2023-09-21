Hollywood studios, writers near agreement to end strike, hope to finalize deal Thursday, sources say

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild walk the picket line outside of Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California, on August 9, 2023. Film and TV production ground to a halt 100 days ago when writers downed their pens, only to be joined on the picket lines in mid-July by actors.

Writers and producers are near an agreement to end the Writers Guild of America strike after meeting face to face on Wednesday, people close to the negotiations told CNBC.

The two sides met and hope to finalize a deal Thursday, the sources said. While optimistic, the people noted, however, that if a deal is not reached the strike could last through the end of the year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.