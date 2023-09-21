Hollywood studios, writers near agreement to end strike, hope to finalize deal Thursday, sources say
Writers and producers are near an agreement to end the Writers Guild of America strike after meeting face to face on Wednesday, people close to the negotiations told CNBC.
The two sides met and hope to finalize a deal Thursday, the sources said. While optimistic, the people noted, however, that if a deal is not reached the strike could last through the end of the year.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.