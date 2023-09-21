Saudi crown prince says Israel diplomatic normalization closer every day

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiles during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, on June 22, 2023. Ludovic Marin | AFP | Getty Images

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel is getting closer by the day, but signaled that the treatment of Palestinians remains a clinching point. Prince Mohammed dismissed reports that the two countries had suspended talks and acknowledged progress in negotiations. "Every day we get closer," he said in an Fox News interview aired on Wednesday — a rare sit-down with a Western media outlet for the Saudi crown prince. "There is support from [U.S.] President [Joe] Biden's administration to get to that point," he added, but stressed that the welfare of Palestinians remains a bone of contention. "For us, the Palestinian issue is very important, we need to solve that part ... We hope that it will reach a place that it will ease the life of the Palestinians and get Israel as a player in the Middle East." A historical supporter of Palestinian interests, Riyadh has not formally recognized Israel since the latter declared independence in 1948. Israel has in recent years made significant breakthroughs in rekindling ties with other Arab states that previously also spurned it over its treatment of Palestinians. In September 2020, the landmark Abraham Accords brokered by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump reconnected Israel with close Saudi allies Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Sudan and Morocco have also recognized Israel in the years since.

Israeli efforts and the Palestinian cause

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly courted reconciliation with Riyadh, dubbing it a "huge quantum leap for peace." Washington has likewise persistently courted a formal normalization of diplomatic relations between its two top Middle Eastern allies. On Wednesday, Biden met with Netanyahu on the sidelines of a meeting of the United Nations in New York, in their first encounter since the Israeli prime minister's return to power in his sixth term. The two leaders agreed to work toward securing diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.