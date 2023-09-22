Bank of Japan leaves rates unchanged, maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy

An undated editorial photograph combining images of Japanese yen bank notes with stock market indicators. Javier Ghersi | Moment | Getty Images

Japan's central bank maintained its ultra-loose policy and left rates unchanged on Friday, mindful of the "extremely high uncertainties" on the growth outlook domestically and globally. In a policy statement after its September meeting, the Bank of Japan said it would maintain short-term interest rates at -0.1%, and cap the 10-year Japanese government bond yield around zero, as widely expected. "With extremely high uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the Bank will patiently continue with monetary easing, while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions," the Bank of Japan said in its policy statement Friday. At its previous policy meeting in July, the BOJ loosened its yield curve control to allow longer term rates to move more in tandem with rising inflation in Governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy change since assuming office in April. The yield curve control is a policy tool where the central bank targets an interest rate, and then buys and sells bonds as necessary to achieve that target.

The move to broaden the permissible range for 10-year JGB yields of around plus and minus 0.5 percentage points from its 0% target to 1% was seen as the start of a gradual departure from the yield curve control policy enacted by Ueda's predecessor. Many economists brought forward their forecasts for a quicker exit from the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy to sometime in the first half of 2024 after Ueda told Yomiuri Shimbun in an interview published Sept. 9 that the BOJ could have sufficient data by the end of this year to determine when it could end negative rates.

Sustainable inflation

Despite core inflation exceeding the Bank of Japan's stated 2% target for 17 consecutive months, BOJ officials have been cautious about exiting the policy, which was put in place to combat decades of deflation in the world's third-largest economy. This is due to what the BOJ sees as a lack of sustainable inflation, deriving from meaningful wage growth that it believes would lead to a positive chain effect supporting household consumption and economic growth. Core inflation — which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices — came in at 3.1% in August, supporting the BOJ's projection. Wage growth, output gap — which measures the difference between an economy's actual and potential output — and price expectations are among factors the Bank of Japan has prioritized as meaningful inflation drivers. "Japan has the best chance in a generation to move from a deflationary environment to one that is a bit more inflationary and one which has a degree of permanence," said Oliver Lee, client portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. "The key thing is wages. Japan needs to see meaningful and sustained wage inflation, which can have a psychological impact on consumption," he said. "Hopefully this could be the start of a virtuous cycle for economic growth, but it's still too early to say whether that will pan out. We probably need another six to 12 months to see where we are on that front."

