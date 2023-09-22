'I don’t care': 'Sportswashing' comments from Saudi crown prince spark anger from rights groups

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lit up social media with his blunt response to accusations that his government is "sportswashing," or using sports to distract attention from its controversial human rights record.

Quite simply, he made it clear that he did not care.

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we will continue doing sportswashing," the de-facto Saudi leader said in an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday night. "I don't care. I have 1% growth in GDP from sport, and I am aiming for another 1.5%. Call it whatever you want."

Human rights organizations immediately seized on the comments, criticizing what some said was proof of a state policy of hiding human rights violations behind an expensive veneer of big-ticket sports acquisitions and tournaments.

"He's done more than say he doesn't care," Minky Worden, Human Rights Watch's director of global initiatives, told NBC News. "He's really endorsed the idea of sportswashing as a way of covering up the country's very serious human rights abuses. We've now heard from the top that this is state policy."