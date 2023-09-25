'Private equity is now king' for the ultra-rich, says Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors

Michael Sonnenfeldt, Tiger 21 Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Private equity is currently "king" among members of Tiger 21 — a network of ultra-high net worth entrepreneurs and investors — according to its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt. The private equity industry had an especially tough 2022 after a decade-long bull run, but has picked up so far this year. Sonnenfeldt told CNBC on Friday that Tiger 21 members, who collectively manage around $150 billion in assets, have increased their allocation to private equity threefold over the last decade, and see further opportunities amid an expected boom for companies exposed to AI and climate. Most Tiger 21 members are entrepreneurs who have sold their companies and are now in the business of wealth preservation. "Cash holdings are around 12%, they've trimmed down public equities, but our real estate came down a year or two ago because of rising interest rates, and private equity is now king — that's where businesses are still scaling," Sonnenfeldt said. "Of course, the availability of credit makes it a little more difficult, but private equity is where our members are really focused because when you have basic businesses that are growing rapidly, that can outperform the market."

Private equity has grown as a percentage of members' portfolios from 10% to 30% over the last decade, Sonnenfeldt revealed, with venture capital comprising a larger portion than ever before. "A lot of our members have seen that AI is a huge opportunity, climate is a huge opportunity and obviously the energy markets have done well, so our members really think that the fundamental growth over the long term is going to be favored," he added. According to a quarterly report from EY, private equity activity climbed 15% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the first, with total deal values hitting $114 billion on the back of a steep rise in Europe. But not everyone is convinced that the optimism is justified. Dan Rasmussen, founder and chief investment officer at hedge fund Verdad Advisers, told CNBC on Friday that the industry is facing a "perfect storm" in the wake of sharp rises in interest rates and falling tech valuations.

