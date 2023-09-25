Saudi Arabia's auto rental firm Lumi pops 30% in stock market debut

Shares of Lumi soared as much as 30% on Monday at the Saudi Arabian auto rental firm debuted on the Riyadh stock exchange in a 1.09 billion riyal ($290 million) initial public offering.

A unit of Saudi travel company Seera, Lumi listed 30% of its shares on the Saudi Tadawul exchange at an initial price of 66 riyals, at the top of their range. Prices shortly after rose to as high as 85.8 riyals per share.

According to its IPO prospectus, Lumi is the third-largest car rental provider in the Saudi kingdom, capturing an estimated local market share of 7% in 2021.

The company received more than $27 billion in bids from retail and institutional investors during its listing, according to Bloomberg, with the funds portion oversubscribed by nearly 95 times.