'We have dealt with recessions before': Jamie Dimon says geopolitics is the world's biggest risk

Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Miami, Florida, U.S., February 8, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says geopolitics after Russia's invasion in Ukraine is the biggest risk, larger than high inflation or a U.S. recession.

Global markets have taken a hit over the past week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates will likely remain higher for longer, in order to bring inflation sustainably back down to its 2% target.

Speaking to CNBC TV-18 in India on Tuesday, Dimon said people should "be prepared for higher oil and gas prices, higher rates, as a matter of just being prepared," but that the U.S. economy will likely get through any turbulence. However, the war in Ukraine has polarized global powers and shows no sign of abating.

"I think the geopolitical situation is the thing that most concerns me, and we don't know the effect of that in the economy," he added.

"I think that the humanitarian part is far more important. I think it's also very important for the future of the free democratic world. We may be at an inflection point for the free democratic world. That's how seriously I take it."

Further negative pressure on markets in recent months has come from a slowdown in the Chinese economy, driven in large part by weakness in its massive property market.

Asked about the potential impact of this slump on the long-term prospects for China and the global economy, Dimon again suggested that Eastern Europe was the actual epicentre of risk, with the war in Ukraine straining relationships between economic superpowers.