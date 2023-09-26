SoftBank-backed Improbable slashes losses by 85%, says pivot to the metaverse has paid off

Herman Narula, co-founder and CEO at Improbable, speaks during a session at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Virtual reality startup Improbable said Wednesday that it reduced losses by 85% in 2022, a year that saw the company pivot its focus to powering new "metaverse" experiences.

The British company said in a press release that its revenues more than doubled last year to £78 million ($95 million), as its work on metaverses expanded significantly.

It reduced losses in the 2022 fiscal year by £131 million to £19 million.

Improbable CEO Herman Narula said the company had reported its "best financial year" on record which reflected how its bet on the metaverse had paid off.

Speaking with CNBC in an interview Tuesday, Narula said Improbable has managed to ship more products with fewer people thanks to advances in generative artificial intelligence. Coders in the company are using generative AI "daily" to write code and come up with solutions to business problems, he said.

"We're starting to think that the model of a successful tech company in 2023 ... the optimal size is probably not that big," Narula told CNBC. "You probably want to be thinking about much smaller companies overall.

One driver for downsizing tech firms beyond generative AI, according to Narula, is remote work, which he said has made it "harder to motivate a group of people, especially if those people feel distant from management."

"You're really looking at a world where we're moving from big battleships down to swarms of very nimble entities," he added.

"It gives me a lot of hope that companies like ours have a shot at becoming really successful because we don't have to adopt the same tactics [Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Meta] had to, such as hiring tens of thousands of people."

Improbable has historically burned through lots of money as it attempts to make its vision for vast virtual worlds a success. Critics have raised questions about the commercial sustainability of the business.

Improbable said that part of the reason behind the company's reduction in losses was a dramatic reduction in the cost of running mass-scale virtual events.

Whereas initially it took millions of pounds to host one event, it now takes hundreds of thousands of pounds, the company said, and it anticipates this to continue to fall.

The year also saw Improbable divest two of its games studios, Inflexion Games and Midwinter Entertainment, and sell off a business unit focused on servicing defense clients.

Improbable finished the year with £140 million cash in the bank, signaling ongoing support from shareholders, the company said.

Improbable's backers include the likes of SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, and Temasek.

Full accounts for Improbable are yet to be released on Companies House, the U.K.'s official register of companies.