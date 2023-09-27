Indonesia to ban purchases on social media like TikTok, says it will further regulate e-commerce

Indonesia's ministry of trade said Tuesday it is working to further regulate e-commerce, adding that the country does not allow transactions on social media platforms.

"One of the things that is regulated is that the government only allows social media to be used to facilitate promotions, not for transactions," the ministry said in an official release.

This means that users in Indonesia cannot buy or sell products and services on TikTok and Facebook .

The government said it will also bar social media companies from doubling as e-commerce platforms to prevent misuse of public data.

In a media conference Monday, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said that "the connection [between social media and e-commerce] must be separated so that the algorithm is not all controlled" and this "prevents the use of personal data" for business purposes.

Indonesia also said it would also regulate which overseas goods can be sold, adding these products would receive the same treatment as offline domestic goods. The move comes as foreign goods become increasingly available in Indonesia through social media platforms.