Landmark marijuana financing bill clears big hurdle in the Senate

A new bill that aims to give the marijuana industry access to banking services moved forward in the Senate on Wednesday.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act was introduced by a bipartisan group of senators last week. The bill would provide legal protection to banks or other financial institutions that offer services to state-legal marijuana businesses.

The Senate Banking Committee voted 14-9 to advance the measure to the full chamber's floor.

"Regardless of how you feel about states' efforts to legalize marijuana, this bipartisan bill is necessary – it will make it safer for legal cannabis businesses and service providers to operate in their communities and protect their workers," committee chairman Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a release.

The bill is being led by Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., as well as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.