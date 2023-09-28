Shares of Evergrande have been suspended amid reports its chairman is under surveillance

Shares of Evergrande were suspended on Thursday, Hong Kong's exchange announced. Seen here are residential buildings under construction at the Tao Yuan Tian Jing project, developed by China Evergrande Group, in Yangzhou, China. Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of China Evergrande Group were suspended on Thursday, Hong Kong's exchange announced. The chairman of the embattled Chinese real estate developer has reportedly been placed under surveillance, according to Bloomberg News. Evergrande shares last closed at 32 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday. This is not the first time that Evergrande's shares have been suspended. Trading was suspended in March last year and only resumed trading on Aug. 28, after a 17 month hiatus.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon

Earlier this month, Evergrande delayed a debt restructuring meeting with creditors, saying in a filing "the sales of the Group has not been as expected by the company" since its March debt restructuring announcement. As such, Evergrande "considers it necessary to re-assess the terms of the proposed restructuring to meet the company's objective situation and the demand of the creditors." The company also revealed that due to an investigation into subsidiary Hengda Real Estate, it was unable to issue new notes under its debt restructuring plan.

watch now

Reuters reported the Evergrande unit was being investigated by the Chinese securities regulator for suspected violation of information disclosure. The latest development comes a week after police detained some staff at Evergrande's wealth management unit. In August, Evergrande applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, which allows a U.S. bankruptcy court to intervene in cross-border insolvency cases involving foreign companies that are undergoing restructuring from creditors.