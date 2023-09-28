Saudi soccer league says big-money player purchases are only the first step in a long-term strategy

The big-spending Saudi Pro League is aiming to build its global broadcasting presence and become one of the top 10 soccer leagues in the world, its Chief Operating Officer Carlo Nohra told CNBC Thrusday. The league dominated the sports headlines over the summer as Saudi clubs cumulatively spent more than $1 billion in transfer fees and attracted some of the biggest names from Europe's top leagues with mammoth contract offers. Brazilian superstar Neymar and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane followed the previous arrivals of former Ballon D'Or winners Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a host of other stars from the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1. Speaking to CNBC at the APOS conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday, Nohra said Saudi Arabia's strategy is "extremely long term," but that the acquisition of players was the first step. "While that helps us grow on the pitch, the idea is to grow off the pitch and to commercialize as well, so the strategy takes in every element that we need to focus on to get the Saudi Pro League to where it aspires to be among the top 10 leagues in the world," he said.

The kingdom's massive investment in sport is part of a broader effort to diversify its economy away from oil by investing in commercial infrastructure to become a tourism, leisure and entertainment powerhouse. It is also being used to bolster the country's global reputation, with critics arguing that the ultimate aim of Saudi Arabia's investment in soccer, golf, boxing, motor racing and many other sport and entertainment ventures is to distract from its dismal human rights record. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a recent interview with Fox News, embraced accusations of "sportswashing" and said he did not care about the criticism, so long as the massive sporting investments ultimately yielded a positive contribution to Saudi GDP growth. Nohra explained that the objectives handed down to the Saudi Pro League's bosses were to firstly improve on-pitch performance through the acquisition of world class players, to fill the country's stadia and ultimately to drive the commercialization of the vastly improved overall product.

