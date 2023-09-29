‘AI is transformative for the geopolitical order,’ political scientist Ian Bremmer says

Artificial Intelligence will have a significant impact on both geopolitics and globalization, according to Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of the Eurasia Group.

"I think that AI is transformative for the geopolitical order, both in good ways and in problematic ways," Bremmer told CNBC's Tania Bryer for "The CNBC Conversation."

On the plus side, AI could drive "a new globalization," Bremmer said — at a time when questions about the state and future of globalization abound. The new technology could see the creation and development of a new global middle class get a boost, he added.

"Anyone with a smartphone will have access to it," Bremmer explained, adding that he believes this will increase human capital around the world. Areas like medicine and education will be strengthened, while industrial and scientific processes will become more efficient, he suggested.

"In other words, I'm an enthusiast about what this technology will do for the world," Bremmer said.

However, he also pointed to risks that could lead to negative disruption — and warned that the world is not yet prepared for this. For example, anyone can use AI to write code, but it can also be used to hack into systems or create malware, Bremmer pointed out. Similarly, it may be used to develop vaccines — but also viruses — he added.

"That means that the governance that occurs is going to have to be not just about governments, but the technology companies too. We're not ready for that, but that's the reality," Bremmer said.