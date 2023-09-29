Coinbase CEO slams JPMorgan for banning crypto payments in UK, suggests government should act

Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer of Coinbase Global Inc., speaks during the Messari Mainnet summit in New York, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is unhappy with JPMorgan Chase's decision to block crypto-related transactions at its U.K. digital banking subsidiary, Chase UK.

Chase UK earlier this week put out a notice to customers saying it will no longer allow its customers to purchase cryptocurrencies using its debit cards or through bank transfers, citing concerns over the risk of fraud to users from digital tokens.

The bank, which has operated as a standalone entity in the U.K. since 2021, said it was taking the step because "fraudsters are increasingly using crypto assets to steal large sums of money from people."

"Once in a while we see a bank in the world that decides they want to de-platform this whole industry," Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"I don't think that's OK. I don't think that's the rule of things in our society. I think the government should decide what is allowed and what's not."

The move from Chase UK has not happened in a vacuum. Other British lenders have taken similar steps to bar crypto transactions, citing the risk of fraud.

Examples include NatWest, which placed limits on the amount of cash that can be sent to crypto exchanges, and HSBC , which banned crypto purchases altogether.