India's population has surpassed China's, but its labor force is still lagging by a large margin

A worker welds at the air conditioner factory of Haier Appliances India Ltd., in Greater Noida, India, on May 8, 2023.

India may be the most populous country in the world, but its labor force continues to lag behind China's, according to Oxford Economics.

Even though India has the world's largest population, its labor force participation is only at 51%, trailing China by 25 percentage points.

"Although the rate will increase over time, our current projections suggest India's labor force will remain smaller than China's until the late 2040s," Oxford said in a report last week.

According to the economic advisory firm, India will have to achieve a participation rate of over 70% in order to achieve the same labor force size as China by 2030.

Although a larger proportion of India's population is of working age, those between the ages of 15 and 64 only make up 51% of the country's labor force, compared to 76% in China.

India's population is now estimated to be at 1.4 billion and is expected to peak slightly below 1.7 billion in the mid-2060s. China's population would have dipped to 1.1 billion by then, the report said.